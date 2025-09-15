Elphinstone bridge closure: Aaditya seeks additional deployment of cops to handle traffic disruption

Mumbai, Sept 15 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray demanded on Monday the deployment of additional traffic police personnel in the city limits in view of the closure of the Elphinstone bridge.

Demolition of more than a century-old Elphinstone Road Over Bridge (ROB), a crucial east-west link in central Mumbai, began on Friday evening to facilitate its reconstruction.

The British-era bridge connects the Parel and Prabhadevi areas.

In a letter to Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, Thackeray said the closure of the bridge could potentially lead to traffic congestion in the area.

"In view of this, additional traffic police personnel should be deployed in Dadar, Mahim, Worli, and Sewree areas to avoid vehicular congestion," the Worli MLA stated.

He further stated that the work on the Sion bridge and Lokmanya Tilak bridge is yet to be completed, which could further cause serious traffic issues in the island city.

Mumbai Traffic Police issued a notification about the closure of the ROB on Thursday and also published an alternative traffic management plan.

The bridge will be reconstructed as part of the Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector project by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). PTI PR NSK