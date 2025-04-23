Elphinstone Bridge to close for traffic from April 25

Mumbai, Apr 23 (PTI) The century-old Elphinstone Road Over Bridge, one of the crucial east-west links in Mumbai, will be closed for vehicular traffic from Friday as it is set to be demolished and reconstructed, officials said on Wednesday.

The traffic police on Wednesday issued a circular about diversions that will come into effect from Friday.

The police had earlier sought feedback from the people regarding alternative traffic arrangements. The suggestions were taken into consideration while issuing the circular, said an official.

Accordingly, vehicles going from Dadar East to Dadar West and Dadar Market will use the Tilak Bridge. Vehicles going from Parel East to Prabhadevi and Lower Parel will use the Curry Road Bridge between 7 am and 3 pm.

Vehicles going from Parel, Byculla East, to Prabhedevi, Worli, Coastal Road and Sea Link will use Chinchpokli Bridge, the circular mentioned.

Vehicles heading from Dadar West to Dadar East can use the Tilak Bridge.

Vehicles going from Prabhadevi and Lower Parel West to Parel, Tata Hospital, KEM Hospital will use the Curry Road bridge between 3 pm to 11 pm.

Vehicles going from Coastal Road, Sea Link towards Prabhadevi, Worli, Parel, Byculla East will use Chinchpokli Bridge.

The Elphinstone bridge, connecting Parel and Prabhadevi areas of central Mumbai, will be reconstructed as part of the Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector project of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). PTI DC KRK