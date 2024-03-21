Elusive tiger captured after weeks of roaming in Kerala village

Kannur (Ker), Mar 21 (PTI) An elusive tiger roaming around in a human settlement here for more than two weeks was successfully captured by forest officials following a tranquilizing operation on Thursday.

Advertisment

According to officials, a team of forest officials managed to corner the tiger within a rubber plantation in Karyamkapp near Ulikkal here, administering tranquilizers before safely confining it in a cage.

Later, it was shifted to the Kannavam Forest Office premises, forest officials said.

Two weeks ago, local residents informed the forest department about the tiger's presence in the area. But it was not confirmed during their search.

Advertisment

However, five days ago, while returning from work in the afternoon, a rubber-tapping worker saw a tiger in the plantation near his house and recorded footage of it on his mobile phone.

Later, locals and the forest officials spotted the tiger several times and set up three cages, but they were unable to capture it.

This had prompted the local residents to protest against the forest officials.

Finally, on Thursday afternoon, the tiger was spotted in the rubber plantation, and the forest guards surrounded it and tranquilized it by 3 pm. The tiger, after being tranquilized, ran a short distance, but within half an hour, the forest guards caught it and locked it in a cage. PTI COR TGB SDP