Nagpur, Jun 6 (PTI) An email threatening a bomb blast was received on Friday on the the official account of the Controller of Explosives at the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation here, though a check did not reveal anything suspicious, a police official said.

The office of the controller of explosives is in the CGO Complex at Seminary Hills, the Gittikhadan police station official said.

The mail warned of a blast using sulphur dioxide-based explosives in protest against the execution of 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab and arrest of a Youtuber in Tamil Nadu, the official said.

"The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, the Anti Terrorism Squad and other agencies checked the area thoroughly. Nothing suspicious was found. Security has been tightened and efforts are on to nab the accused," the official said. PTI COR BNM