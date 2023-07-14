Embankment at breached water regulator 80 pc complete; Army to finish work tonight: Delhi LG Office

New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) The army has completed around 80 per cent of the work on a stone boulder embankment at the breached Indraprastha regulator to prevent floodwater from entering Delhi, the Lt Governor's office said on Friday.

It is expected that the work will be completed later in the night, they said.

A raging Yamuna showed signs of calming down on Friday but damage to the drain regulator a day before inundated ITO, part of the Ring Road with floodwater spilling over to close proximity of the Supreme Court on Mathura Road. The army has also completed clearing of silt and sludge that had jammed five gates of the ITO barrage, said a statement from the Lt Governor's office.