Embarrassment for woman presenter at govt programme as CM Vijayan chides her

Thiruvananthapuram: A woman presenter at a state government programme inaugurated by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan faced an embarrassing situation here on Wednesday when he publicly chided her after she thanked him for his speech.

After the CM concluded his speech, the woman presenter said, "Thank you sir for such a good inaugural speech..".

But before she could complete her sentence, Vijayan retorted, "There is no need for such comments. If you are going to call the next speaker, just do that." The incident occurred at the INSAF programme, a face-to-face event organised by the state government's Minorities Department.

The reason for the CM's displeasure is not known yet.

The presenter then invited the next speaker, state Revenue Minister K Rajan to the podium to deliver the vote of thanks.