Embrace AI while preserving traditional knowledge systems: HP governor to young scientists

Shimla, Jun 14 (PTI) Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Saturday urged young scientists to embrace the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) while also preserving and integrating traditional knowledge systems.

He made the statement during the two-day International Conference of the Him Science Congress Association organised here.

Asserting that the true purpose of scientific research should be the welfare of humanity and not its destruction, Shukla remarked that science and technology must align with local traditions, indigenous wisdom, and nature to be truly meaningful.

"As we enter a new era of technology, it is crucial to link our rich heritage of knowledge with modern innovation. Conferences like this were a step in that direction," he said in a statement.

He also noted that India can play a decisive role in global well-being if the younger generation is inspired to research and value national legacy.

The governor also expressed concern over rising pollution levels in the hill state and emphasised that such challenges can be addressed through traditional ecological wisdom.

Citing the example of indigenous advancements, he stated that India's fully indigenous BrahMos missile system is a testament to the importance of research in knowledge systems.

He further expressed hope that scholars from diverse scientific disciplines would use this platform to present research outcomes that address contemporary issues related to innovation, sustainability, and societal needs.