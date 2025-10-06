Embrace Indian products, strengthen nation's economy: Nagaland Dy CM to people

Kohima, Oct 6 (PTI) Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton on Monday urged people to embrace Indian products and strengthen the nation's economy.

Addressing a press conference at the state BJP office here, Patton said that by choosing locally-made 'swadeshi' products, people will take a decisive step towards building a self-reliant India.

He said the revival of indigenous consciousness laid the ground for the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', spearheaded by PM Narendra Modi through initiatives such as Make in India.

He noted that India had transformed from a non-producer of PPE kits to manufacturing crores of them within months during the pandemic, and is now producing and exporting advanced defence equipment.

He also pointed to India's emergence as the second-largest mobile manufacturer, besides the global recognition of UPI.

"The scope of 'swadeshi' now spans from khadi to semiconductors, from heritage crafts to digital infrastructure," he said, adding that initiatives in textiles, education, and renewable energy sectors were strengthening India's self-reliance.

Patton called upon every household and trader to adopt 'swadeshi' practices, ensuring money circulates within the nation.

"Every shop should carry a sign that says, 'Garv se Kaho Ye Swadeshi Hai' (say with pride, it's indigenous)," he emphasised.

"The pledge of 'swadeshi' is our collective responsibility. It is not merely a campaign, but an expression of our love and devotion to the motherland," he said. PTI NBS NBS SOM