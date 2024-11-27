Embrace positive attitude: Adityanath tells youth at 136th convocation of Allahabad University

Prayagraj, Nov 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday urged the youth to embrace a positive attitude towards reforms, and not deprive themselves of new knowledge.

Addressing the 136th convocation ceremony of Allahabad University, the chief minister emphasised that every new piece of knowledge is a science in its own right, and distancing oneself from it creates self-imposed barriers.

"Many people struggle to accept new ideas and reforms, often protesting against them. The era of demanding that personal needs be met regardless of circumstances is over, and such attitudes will never lead to the progress of the nation or the society," Adityanath said, according to an official statement.

Asserting that every moment of citizens' lives should be dedicated to fulfilling duties to the nation, the chief minister also condemned those attempting to divide students based on caste, opinion or religion, calling them "perpetrators of a grave injustice" by weakening the country's youth force.

"Such individuals must never be allowed to advance," Adityanath said.

Earlier, Adityanath conferred degrees to the graduating students of the university after being welcomed by university Vice Chancellor Sangeeta Srivastava, who presented him a memento and a shawl.

Univeristy Chancellor Ashish Kumar Chauhan administered oath to the students.

Adityanath also awarded an honorary D.Litt degree to poet Kumar Vishwas on behalf of the university.

In his address, the chief minister stressed the importance of not depriving people of new knowledge, highlighting that the pace of time is unique.

"If one fails to keep up with it, time can become detrimental. We must not fall victim to misfortune but instead embrace the wealth of new knowledge," he said.

Adityanath also expressed joy for being part of the convocation ceremony, acknowledging the esteemed reputation of Allahabad University, which has produced energetic youth in every field.

He noted that while time moves forward at a certain pace, those who fail to keep up with it risk being left behind, becoming followers rather than leaders.

Despite the challenges faced by the university, Adityanath expressed confidence it would soon regain its former glory.

He also suggested that universities should consider establishing a "Youth Parliament" instead of traditional student unions, where representatives from each class could be elected who would decide who all should contest the elections in the subsequent years.

"This would allow young leaders to emerge who can guide the society in various fields," Adityanath said. PTI KIS ARI