Embrace Sant Ravidas' ideals to build harmonious, developed India: Adityanath

Lucknow, Feb 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid tributes to Sant Ravidas on his birth anniversary and called upon people to imbibe the saint's ideals to contribute to the building of a harmonious and developed India.

Sant Ravidas' message of service through action, social harmony and equality continues to inspire society even today, he noted in a post on X.

"The spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas, Sabka Vishwas' finds its soul in the teachings of Guru Ravidas ji," the chief minister said, urging people to adopt his thoughts and become partners in building a harmonious and developed India.

Addressing a gathering later on the occasion, Adityanath said 649 years ago Sant Ravidas manifested in Kashi.

Even after so many centuries, society continues to be illuminated by his divine radiance, moving forward in the journey of building a "One India, Great India," he said.

"When Satguru Ravidas Ji Maharaj appeared on this sacred earth, the era was one of slavery. The nation was gripped by fear and terror due to foreign invaders. Yet, even in those times, he upheld the purity of spiritual practice and transformed devotion into the practice of righteous action (karma sadhana)," he said.

"He taught every citizen, in accordance with the Vaishnav tradition, that worship and life must be centred on the primacy of work, purity of mind, and commitment to public welfare. His clear message was that every individual must dedicate themselves to the well-being of society," he added.

Adityanath said even after Independence, various governments have neglected his ideals but when the Modi government was formed in 2014, it took decisive steps inspired by these very teachings.

"Bank accounts were opened for every poor household so that government benefits could be directly transferred. Toilets were built in every home. Housing was provided so that every poor person could live with dignity. LPG connections were given so that kitchens could be smoke-free. All of this reflects the inspiration of Sant Ravidas Ji Maharaj," he said.

He recalled that before 2017, there was no proper road to Sant Ravidas's sacred birthplace in Varanasi while today, nearly two lakh devotees arrive in vehicles now.

A major land dispute was resolved through the courts, the proceeds were used for the welfare of the poor, and land was purchased in the name of Sant Ravidas Ji Maharaj for organising events, he added.

His birth place has now taken the form of a grand spiritual dham. This was not merely a slogan; it has become reality, Adityanath said.

Across the state, wherever there are sacred sites connected to Sanatan Dharma --be it Lalapur of Maharishi Valmiki, Rajapur of Sant Tulsidas Ji, Chitrakoot, Vindhyavasini Dham, Ayodhya Dham, Naimisharanya, Suktirth, Mathura-Vrindavan, or the Buddhist circuit associated with Lord Buddha -- the government is undertaking development work at such sites without discrimination, the Chief Minister said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati also paid tributes to Sant Ravidas.

In a post on X, Mayawati extended greetings to millions of followers of Sant Ravidas across the country and the world, describing him as one of the great saints of social change.

Quoting his famous saying 'Man changa to kathauti mein Ganga' (if your heart is pure, you don't need to go to holy place to find divinity), she said Sant Ravidas emphasised purity of mind as the path to true happiness and the welfare of society and the nation.

She said Sant Ravidas' message was meant for social service and human welfare, and not for narrow political or electoral interests.

Paying heed to his teachings could significantly improve the lives of the poor, exploited and oppressed, she added.

Sant Ravidas, a medieval poet-saint and social reformer, is revered by followers across the country, including a large number from the Dalit community.

Through his couplets and sermons, he spoke out against caste-based discrimination. PTI ABN DV DV