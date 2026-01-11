Embroiled in Ankita murder case, ex-MLA Suresh Rathore booked in another matter

Haridwar, Jan 11 (PTI) Former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore, who is already facing several cases in connection with the murder of Ankita Bhandari, has now found himself in one more FIR after a contractor complained against him for not returning his car, Uttarakhand Police said on Sunday.

Police said that the case was registered at the Jwalapur police station in Haridwar on the orders of a court.

Rathore, along with actress Urmila Sanawar, who claims to be his wife, are facing several FIRs after the latter released videos on social media and audio recordings of her conversations, purportedly with Rathore, alleging the involvement of a 'VIP' in the Ankita murder case.

In one of the videos, Sanawar claimed that the 'VIP' is BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam. Since then, FIRs have been registered against them in Dehradun and Haridwar.

Police said that the contractor has accused Rathore of criminal breach of trust, using abusive language and giving death threats.

According to the information, Rajesh Kumar Gautam, a resident of Jwalapur, was friends with Rathore, due to which he had given him his car for a few days at his request.

However, Rathore continuously refused to return the car and has not returned it for a long time. He said that when he repeatedly asked for the car to be returned, the former MLA used abusive language and threatened to kill him.

The contractor tried to file a complaint with the police several times in this regard, but "the police did not listen to him, after which he had to approach a court." The court directed police to register an FIR in the matter, following which a case was registered.

An investigation into the matter is underway, said Jwalapur Kotwali in-charge Kundan Singh Rana. PTI DPT AMJ AMJ AMJ