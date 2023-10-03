Emergency alarm fails during earthquake as UP minister holds meeting at Greater Noida office

Noida, Oct 3 (PTI) Greater Noida Authority officials were in the line of fire of Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Nand Gopal Gupta on Tuesday after an emergency alarm in the building failed to work at the time of an earthquake.

Advertisment

Gupta was in Greater Noida for an official visit when tremors were felt in parts of North India, including the National Capital Region. Four quakes, with their epicentre in Nepal, were felt within an hour -- between 2.25 pm and 3.19 pm, with the most intense one measuring 6.2 magnitude, according to the National Centre for Seismology. "Gupta, the Uttar Pradesh government's Industrial Development Minister, was holding a review meeting of development works with officials in the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority building's auditorium on Tuesday afternoon when suddenly tremors were felt," an official said.

"Sensing the tremors, the minister alerted all the people present in the auditorium and instructed them to ring the emergency bell for others to evacuate the building swiftly," the official said.

However, the emergency bell did not function, at which the minister expressed displeasure and warned officials that such negligence would not be tolerated.

Gupta also instructed the officials to conduct mock drills for earthquakes so that any kind of emergency can be dealt with properly, the official added. PTI KIS NSD NSD