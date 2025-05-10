Emergency blackout drill carried out at Pune airport

Pune, May 10 (PTI) A planned emergency blackout drill was conducted at the Pune airport on Saturday evening amid heightened security concerns in the country, a senior official said.

The mock drill took place between 8.25 pm and 8.45 pm and was aimed at testing the airport's preparedness and response to potential power outages or other emergencies, he said.

The drill had been planned in view of the India-Pakistan military conflict.

"The drill was successful in testing the airport's preparedness and response to potential emergencies. It highlighted areas of strength and identified opportunities for improvement," said Sunil Doke, airport director.

Announcements were made in the terminal building informing passengers about the drill, he said.

All lights and power systems were shut off during the drill and airport staff and emergency responders implemented emergency procedures, Doke said.

"The airport's emergency response plan was effective in ensuring a smooth response to the simulated blackout. Communication between airport staff, airlines and air traffic control was satisfactory....No safety incidents or issues were reported during the drill," he said.

Meanwhile, four flights --- Pune to Chandigarh, Pune to Amritsar, Chandigarh to Pune and Amritsar to Pune -- were cancelled on Saturday. PTI COR KRK