Emergency-era MISA detainees to be accorded state honours during last rites in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Oct 16 (PTI) The persons detained under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA), a repealed law, during the 1975-77 Emergency period will be given state honours during the last rites after their death in Chhattisgarh, a government official said.

A decision to this effect was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai at the Mantralaya Mahanadi Bhavan here, he said.

The cabinet approved an amendment to the Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Narayan (MISA/Defence of India Rules (DIR) Rajnaitik Ya Samajik Karano Se Nirudha Vyakti) Samman Nidhi Niyam, 2008, he said.

As per the amendment, those who were detained under the MISA during the 1975-77 Emergency period will be given state honours during their final rites after their demise and their kin will be provided financial assistance of Rs 25,000 for the last rites, he said.

There are around 350 MISA detainees in Chhattisgarh, officials said.

In February this year, the newly-elected BJP government restored the pension scheme for detainees under the MISA, which was withheld during the previous Congress rule in 2019.

The pension scheme for detainees under the MISA was first started in the state during the BJP rule in 2008. MISA detainees (Loktantra Senani) were given pensions ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000 per month in three different categories, they said. PTI TKP NP