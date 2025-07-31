'Emergency-like' situation prevailing in Andhra under Naidu's govt: Jagan

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), Jul 31 (PTI) YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday alleged that an "emergency-like" situation is prevailing in Andhra Pradesh under the N Chandrababu Naidu-led government.

Addressing a press conference, he said that the situation is evident by the incidents occurring across the state, citing the cases of multiple arrests of YSRCP leaders.

"Emergency-like circumstances are prevailing in Andhra Pradesh today and several incidents that are happening in the state will show it to your eyes," the former CM said, after visiting the home and family members of senior party leader N Prasanna Kumar Reddy.

Prasanna's home was recently ransacked allegedly by the ruling party cadres after the YSRCP leader's alleged remarks against a woman TDP MLA.

Stating that many restrictions were clamped down as part of his visit to Nellore, the YSRCP supremo questioned Naidu whether it is a crime to meet his own party leaders.

The opposition leader alleged that the CM was "scared" of him and several roads leading to his programme were "dug" to prevent people from turning up.

The government deployed more than 2,000 policemen, the Deputy-Inspector General (DIG) of police and a large number of DSPs. This force is not meant for his security, but to stop people..., he claimed.

On the recent attack on Prasanna's residence allegedly by TDP cadres, he claimed that the former would have been killed had he been at home at that time.

Further, the opposition leader noted that the government has booked and jailed senior party leader and former minister K Govardhan Reddy in 14 cases to deny him bail and extend his prison time. When there was a chance for Govardhan to get bail in one case, the government was raking up another case, he alleged.

The YSRCP chief said Govardhan was booked for forwarding information about his press conferences on WhatsApp, "illegal" quartz mining, supporting construction workers protesting lack of sand and other "silly" reasons. Despite the prime accused persons getting bail in the mining case, Govardhan, who is A4 in this case, is yet to get bail, he added.

Reading out a large list of YSRCP leaders who have been booked, arrested and allegedly harassed, the opposition leader warned Naidu that he is sowing the seeds of a bad tradition which could boomerang after the TDP-led coalition government loses power.

Referring to the NDA government's poll promises, the YSRCP chief said that it cheated people without implementing them and accused it of "destroying schools, removing English medium instruction and TOEFL courses".

The unpaid dues under Aarogyasri (free healthcare) have piled up to Rs 4,000 crore and farmers are not receiving remunerative prices, he alleged.

Though the government promised free sand, no such facility is available, he said, and accused the NDA government of "widespread corruption".

The Andhra Pradesh government is running a "liquor mafia" in the state where permit rooms charge more than the maximum retail price and officers in police department are acting as "collection agents" to pass on kickbacks to local MLAs and also up to Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, he claimed.

Further, he alleged that illegal poker clubs are bribing authorities with some of them in West Godavari district reportedly paying up to Rs 1 crore.

Assailing the TDP-led coalition government for allegedly offering land to non-descript companies at a pittance, Reddy alleged that land is being given away as cheap as Rs 99 paise per acre to entities they like.

Reddy reminded Naidu that his government will not last forever and exuded confidence that the YSRCP will return to power after about three years.

Further, he issued a stern warning to police officials that whoever is toeing the government line to harass YSRCP leaders will definitely be held accountable even if they retire, take VRS or go overseas.

Reddy warned the officials that he will call everyone and bring them to justice.

There was no immediate reaction from the TDP.

The YSCRP chief arrived in Nellore as part of his visit to call on the jailed party leader and others.

He reached Nellore in a chopper and proceeded to the local district jail to meet Govardhan Reddy.

The former chief minister went to prison around 11 am, according to a video link shared by YSRCP.

Later, he interacted with Govardhan Reddy's family members and followed it up with a visit to Prasanna' house. PTI STH KH