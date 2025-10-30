Emergency preparedness reviewed for Noida International Airport ahead of operations

Noida, Oct 30 (PTI) With the Noida International Airport (NIA) expected to commence operations soon, the Airport Emergency Planning Committee (AEPC) on Thursday reviewed the airport's emergency response systems, infrastructure readiness and medical coordination in a key meeting held here.

The meeting, chaired by NIA Chief Executive Officer Christoph Schnellmann and co-chaired by Additional District Magistrate (Administration) Bachchu Singh, focused on strengthening inter-agency coordination to ensure effective crisis management once the airport becomes operational, according to an official statement.

Constituted under the Civil Aviation Ministry's Disaster Management Plan (2016) and DGCA regulations, the AEPC serves as the apex body for reviewing and updating the airport’s emergency preparedness framework. Officials discussed in detail the emergency infrastructure in line with ICAO Annexe 14, DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements and ministry guidelines, it added.

The committee also reviewed the layout and functioning of the Emergency Operations Centre, reunification area and media centre to ensure swift and coordinated responses during any crisis. Coordination among local hospitals, ambulance services and airport health officers for mass casualty management was also emphasised, according to the statement issued by the district administration.

A key focus of the discussion was developing an integrated warning and communication system to streamline information flow among the District Disaster Management Authority control room, Uttar Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services and police units, it said.

The meeting further reviewed mock drills and emergency simulations conducted between April and October 2025, including civil defence, evacuation and water rescue exercises, which were found to have improved inter-agency coordination and operational efficiency, it added.

Reaffirming its commitment to maintaining a high level of preparedness, the AEPC underscored the importance of structured coordination, continuous training and modern infrastructure to ensure timely and unified responses in case of emergencies.

Officials from police, fire and emergency services, health department, DGCA, AAI, airport health office and other agencies attended the meeting. PTI KIS KIS MPL MPL