'Emergency resolution in LS exposes anti-democratic thinking of Congress,' says Amit Shah

New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hailed Speaker Om Birla for moving a resolution in Lok Sabha condemning the imposition of Emergency in 1975 by former prime minister Indira Gandhi and said it has exposed the "anti-democratic" thinking of the Congress which harmed the major pillars of democracy like "judiciary, bureaucracy and media".

Shah also said that Lok Sabha remembered the Emergency, which was an "Era of Injustice" and expressed its sympathy to the poor, Dalits and backward people, who had to suffer the exploitation and atrocities of the then Indira Gandhi government, when the rights of the citizens of the country were destroyed and their freedom was snatched away.

The home minister said many sensitive amendments made in the Constitution during the dark period of Emergency expose the dictatorial mentality of the Congress which centralised all powers in one person.

"It (resolution) has exposed the anti-democratic thinking of the Congress which has harmed the major pillars like judiciary, bureaucracy and media, has condemned the cruelty of Congress in imprisoning lakhs of opposition leaders for more than one and a half year without any reason," Shah wrote in a post on X in Hindi with hashtag #EmergencyHorrors.

He said a message has also been given to spread awareness so that the Congress thinking that ended parliamentary democracy is never repeated.

The home minister said the Lok Sabha also expressed regret at how the entire country was turned into a prison during the Emergency and how the Indira Gandhi government worked to crush the spirit of the country's Constitution.

"Today, by moving a resolution in the Lok Sabha against the Emergency of 1975, Speaker Shri Om Birla has honoured the struggle of the Satyagrahis who raised their voices against the repression and exploitation of the Congress government that insulted Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution. I wholeheartedly support the resolution," he said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla read out the resolution condemning the imposition of Emergency and termed the decision by Indira Gandhi an attack on the Constitution, triggering a wave of protests by the opposition in the House.

Birla's reference to the Emergency, shortly after his election as Lok Sabha speaker, also saw a face-off between the treasury benches and the opposition in the first session of the lower house.

"This House strongly condemns the decision to impose Emergency in 1975. We appreciate the determination of all those people who opposed the Emergency, fought and fulfilled the responsibility of protecting India's democracy," Birla said amid shouts of protests by the opposition parties.

Opposition MPs, including those from the Congress, were on their feet, raising slogans against the reference to the Emergency.

"June 25, 1975 will always be known as a black chapter in the history of India. On this day, then prime minister Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency in the country and attacked the Constitution made by Babasaheb Ambedkar," the speaker said.