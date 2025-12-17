Emergency services, essential operations exempted from vehicle restrictions in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Emergency services and essential operations will not be affected by the ongoing enforcement measures on petrol and CNG vehicles in the national capital, with authorities clarifying that ambulances, fire tenders and other emergency vehicles have been exempted.

All emergency and essential service vehicles will be exempted from any restrictions, according to an official communication.

"Ambulances, fire tenders, police vehicles and other emergency response units operating on petrol or CNG will continue to function without interruption, ensuring that public safety and medical services are not impacted by the drive," the communication reads.

The clarification comes amid preparations for stricter action against vehicles found violating emission norms, including those without valid Pollution Under Control certificates (PUCC). Officials said the move is part of broader efforts to address air pollution, but public safety and emergency services will be given top priority.

Enforcement teams have been instructed to exercise discretion on the ground and ensure that emergency vehicles are allowed unhindered movement. Vehicles engaged in essential civic duties have also been kept outside the ambit of the restrictions, it said.

The city has been witnessing heightened enforcement in recent days as part of efforts to address rising air pollution levels, with authorities urging vehicle owners to ensure compliance with pollution norms to avoid penalties.

Every winter, Delhi's air pollution peaks, with AQI levels remaining in the 'poor' category above 300 on most days and often rising to the 'severe' category beyond 400, affecting even healthy individuals.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'very poor' category on Wednesday, with the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 334 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. PTI NSM KSS KSS