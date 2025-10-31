'Emerging Science' conclave convergence of India's traditional health wisdom, modern tech

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) The Ayush Ministry on Friday said the Emerging Science, Technology, and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC), to be held over three days in November, is the convergence of India's traditional health wisdom and modern technologies.

A press conference was held on Friday at the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) Headquarters ahead of the ESTIC, which will be held from November 3 to November 5.

The event was chaired by Ayush Ministry Joint Secretary Alarmelmangai D.

The bureaucrat said the upcoming conclave is a landmark national initiative that celebrates India's scientific spirit and the power of collaboration.

"ESTIC 2025 is not just another event - it is a celebration of India's innovation ecosystem and a reflection of how science and technology can co-create a healthier, sustainable future," she said.

The joint secretary claimed that India's healthcare ecosystem is witnessing a powerful transformation, with breakthroughs in biomedical engineering, AI diagnostics, and precision medicine.

She said that while the world is reshaped by modern healthcare, it is also turning toward Ayurveda and other Ayush systems for preventive and holistic well-being.

"Together, these approaches can redefine healthcare for India and the world," she remarked.

The ministry said its Ayush Grid is a comprehensive suite of digital platforms.

It also spoke of several other initiatives, such as Ayush Hospital Management Information System (A-HMIS) for efficient healthcare delivery, the e-Learning Management System (e-LMS) for digital education and student lifecycle management, and the Y-Break App for workplace wellness.

The Yoga Portal, e-Aushadhi, and Ayush Suraksha for drug regulation and patient safety were also mentioned by it.

Platforms such as the Ayush Research Portal, Clinical Case Repository, Ayusoft, and NAMASTE Portal are strengthening research, clinical documentation, and standardisation efforts nationwide.

Speaking at the event, Dr A Raghu, Adviser (Ay), said that ESTIC 2025 provides a national platform to highlight India-centric innovations, point-of-care diagnostics, biomedical technologies, and integrative healthcare solutions.

"Our participation in ESTIC reflects the Ministry's commitment to building a self-reliant, innovation-driven, and globally recognised healthcare ecosystem," he said.

ESTIC will be held at Bharat Mandapam and is organised by the Department of Science and Technology (DST).