Emerging tech has increased efficiency, but its misuse presents serious challenges: Birla

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said while emerging technology has increased efficiency, its misuse has also presented serious challenges such as misinformation, cybercrimes and social disharmony caused by it, and called for effective solutions to counter the threat posed to democracies across the world.

He also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership is giving decisive resolutions to global challenges at a time when the world is looking at him for leadership.

Addressing the 28th conference of speakers and presiding officers of Commonwealth in the historic Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan (the old Parliament building), the speaker said in India's over seven-decade-long parliamentary journey, democracy has been strengthened through people-centric policies and welfare-focussed legislations. Addressing the gathering in the presence of the prime minister and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chair Harivansh, Birla said today the world is undergoing unprecedented technological transformation.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and social media have increased the efficiency and effectiveness of democratic institutions, he said.

"However, their misuse has also presented us with serious challenges such as misinformation, cybercrimes and social division.

"It is our collective responsibility to seriously consider these challenges and find appropriate solutions," Birla said.

Ethical AI and authentic and accountable social media, the speaker said, are the need of the hour. "I hope that this conference will have in-depth discussions on this important global issue and that concrete policy decisions will be taken so that we can develop a roadmap for the ideal use of AI and social media in democratic institutions," he said.

He underscored that neutral and impartial electoral system has ensured participative democracy for all eligible citizens.

Birla said the collective efforts of Parliament and government have ensured the repeal of several (over 1500 till date) unwanted and obsolete laws and enactment of new welfare-focussed legislations.

He said the enactment of such laws and policies help India in becoming a self-reliant and developed country.