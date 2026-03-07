Emerging tech, info dominance, multi-domain ops reshaping battlefields: Southern Command chief

Pune, Mar 7 (PTI) Emerging technologies, information dominance and multi-domain operations are reshaping future battlefields amid hybrid, persistent and unpredictable threats, Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth said on Saturday.

The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command was reviewing the Winter Term Passing Out Parade at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Gaya, an official release said.

A total of 253 Officer Cadets of SSC (Tech) Men-64 and 28 Officer Cadets of SSC (Tech) Women-35 were commissioned into the Indian Army at the ceremony, marking the successful culmination of rigorous military training and their formal induction into commissioned service, it said.

The parade symbolized the proud transition of these cadets into officers entrusted with leading soldiers of one of the world's most battle-hardened armies, the release added.

Addressing the newly commissioned officers, Lt Gen Seth said it was imperative for young leaders to remain intellectually agile, technologically aware and operationally adaptive in an increasingly complex security environment.

He commended the newly commissioned officers for their dedication, tireless perseverance and unwavering commitment that culminated in the successful completion of their training and the earning of the coveted ranks of the Indian Army.

He also acknowledged the role of families and instructors whose constant encouragement and guidance helped shape the character and resolve of the newly commissioned leaders.

Speaking about the rapidly evolving character of warfare, Lt Gen Seth said, "Emerging technologies such as AI, Cyber, Space and the Electromagnetic Spectrum, along with information dominance and Multi-Domain Operations, are reshaping future battlefields amidst hybrid, persistent and unpredictable threats." Referring to Operation Sindoor, he noted that it demonstrated the Indian Army's swift and precise response, seamless integration of multi-domain capabilities and sustained operational dominance.

He also underscored the role of the Armed Forces in enabling India's march towards Viksit Bharat 2047 amid an increasingly complex and volatile global and regional security environment.

The Army Commander also outlined a set of enduring principles of military leadership captured in the acronym 'LEADER', where L was Lead by Example, E-Empathy for your Men, A- Accountability in Command, D- Duty Before Self, E- Ethical Conduct and R- Resilience in Adversity.

"These values must serve as the guiding compass for every officer, shaping their character, conduct and command responsibilities in service of the nation. Leadership in uniform demands moral courage, confidence, compassion, firmness and humility," he said.

The Lt Gen reminded them of the timeless principle of military leadership that safety, honour and welfare of the country come first, always and every time.

The Winter Term Passing Out Parade at OTA Gaya, distinguished by immaculate drill precision and ceremonial excellence, reflected the Academy's commitment to shaping disciplined, confident and responsible military leaders capable of operating across complex and multi-domain battlefields, the release said.

Officers Training Academy, Gaya continues to play a vital role in grooming technologically aware, physically robust and morally resilient officers who will carry forward the Indian Army's enduring ethos of service, sacrifice and selfless commitment to the nation, it added. PTI SPK BNM