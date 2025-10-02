Eminent Bengali author Sirshendu Mukhopadhyay's tab stolen from home

Kolkata, Oct 2 (PTI) Eminent Bengali author Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay's tab was stolen from his south Kolkata home and the police began an investigation, an officer said on Thursday.

Mukhopadhyay, a Sahitya Akademi award winner who lives in Jodhpur Park area, has reported the theft to Lake Police Station.

"The author last used the device on September 23. His residence reportedly sees frequent visitors, but it remains unclear how the tablet was stolen,” the police officer told PTI.

The police were examining CCTV footage of the 89-year-old writer's residence.

"Footage from the past seven days is being compiled and closely examined to trace the incident," the officer said.

Mukhopadhyay received the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1989 for his novel ‘Manabajamin’. PTI SCH NN