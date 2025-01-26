Eminent cardiac surgeon Dr K M Cherian no more

Chennai, Jan 26 (PTI) Eminent cardiac surgeon Dr K M Cherian, who performed the country's first coronary artery bypass here about 50 years ago, has died, sources said on Sunday.

The city-based veteran, in his 80s, died in Bengaluru on Saturday after reportedly collapsing during a function.

Tributes and condolences poured in from various sections.

"It is with profound sadness that we mourn Padmashri Dr K.M. Cherian @kmcherian.....a true pioneer who performed the first coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) 50 years ago," Dr Rajesh Rajan, Chairman, Board of Governors, Indian Association of Clinical Cardiologists & President, Association of MD Physicians, said on 'X.' Dr Soumya Swaminathan, former WHO scientist condoled Dr Cherian's demise.

"Deeply saddened to hear of Dr KM Cherian's passing. His memoir was just released & we had long conversations recently - about the future of innovation & health technology development in India. Certainly a source of inspiration to many, apart from the countless lives he saved! RIP," she wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Dr Cherian, who performed the country's first CABG, has won a number of awards, including the prestigious Padma Shri and had founded the city-based 'Frontier Lifeline'.

A number of medical professionals and others condoled Cherian's passing away, hailing him as a pioneer of heart surgery. PTI SA SA ADB