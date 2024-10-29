Eminent citizens protest Assam govt's plan to chop century-old trees in Guwahati for flyover

Guwahati, Oct 29 (PTI) Eminent personalities and residents of Guwahati on Tuesday condemned the BJP-led Assam government for planning to fell around 25 century-old trees to make way for a flyover in the heart of the city.

Advertisment

They hit the streets and protested the government's decision to cut the trees, some of which are over 200 years old on the banks of the iconic Dighalipukhuri tank, to facilitate the ongoing construction of the flyover.

Later, they submitted a petition to the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court and requested him to take suo motu cognisance of the matter, which is crucial for the welfare of the environment.

The government is constructing a four-lane 5.05 km long flyover, the longest in the city, from Dighalipukhuri to Noonmati at a cost of Rs 852.68 crore. It is scheduled to become operational by 2026.

Advertisment

"I cannot believe that in name of development the first thing the authorities think is felling trees. The bankruptcy in imagination in town planning is unfathomable. Please stop felling trees," Bollywood actor Adil Hussain, who hails from Assam, said in a post on Facebook.

Sharing a video clip of the protest by eminent people on the banks of Dighalipukhuri, he expressed dismay that 150-year-old trees are set to be chopped in mere minutes in one of Guwahati’s most beautiful areas.

Senior Advocate Angshuman Bora told PTI that a petition has been filed before the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court praying for a suo motu PIL against the government's decision.

Advertisment

"Who can think of cutting trees? Probably the one who is born with a demon's soul," he said after taking part in the protest rally.

According to an RTI reply, the PWD stated that the authorities decided to chop trees surrounding the historic Dighalipukhuri without carrying out any environmental impact assessment and public hearing.

"The RTI clearly showed that the government has violated norms. That's why we have approached the court. From tonight, we will guard the trees every night so that it cannot be cut. We will do it every night till the court decides," said author Tridib Borah.

Advertisment

Padma Shri awardee Ajay Dutta, who joined the protest, termed the decision of cutting trees as anti-human and said development is for the benefit of people, not against it.

"These beautiful trees, which house thousands of birds, cannot be felled due to the arrogance of one person. He has to listen to the people's voice," he said hinting at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also holds the PWD portfolio.

Renowned poet Sankar Saikia said the government's decision is anti-people and such kinds of development is not needed at all.

Advertisment

"You cannot develop by destroying nature. We have to protect it from this anti-people government," he added.

Senior journalist Maini Mahanta said these trees work as the lungs of Guwahati and it cannot be cut in the name of development.

"This entire area and the trees are part of history and our heritage. We cannot wipe it from our society," she added.

Advertisment

According to popular legend, Dighalipukhuri was constructed by King Bhagadatta, who led the Kauravas in the Battle of Kurukshetra in the Mahabharata, during the 'swayamvar' of his daughter Bhanumati.

Historically, the pond was used by the Ahoms as a naval dockyard, especially during the 1671 'Battle of Saraighat' on Brahmaputra.

Its access to Brahmaputra was eventually closed during colonial times. The connecting portion was further filled, on which the Circuit House was built and later the Gauhati High Court came up.

Advertisment

Additionally, several landmark structures, including the state museum, district library, Rabindra Bhawan, the Reserve Bank, a section of Cotton College, Handique Girls' College (the first women's college in the Northeast), Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Hall, and the district courts are also housed there. PTI TR TR MNB