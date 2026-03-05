Eminent editor and former MP H K Dua cremated

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Noted journalist and former Rajya Sabha MP H K Dua, who had the distinction of helming several leading newspapers, was cremated at the Lodhi Road crematorium here on Thursday afternoon.

The last rites were performed by his son Prashant Dua in the presence of his mother Adity Dua, eminent personalities and senior journalists.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra, former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar, former MP Naresh Gujral and editors of several newspapers and news organisations were present at the cremation.

Dua breathed his last on Wednesday afternoon at a private hospital. He had been suffering from an ailment for some time and was admitted to the hospital around three weeks ago. He was 88.

A prayer meeting will be held in his memory on March 7 (Saturday) morning at the India International Centre, a place he loved to be at during his retired days.

In a career spanning over four decades, Dua had the distinction of helming four newspapers -- The Hindustan Times, The Indian Express, The Times of India and The Tribune.

He had also served as a media advisor to two prime ministers -- Atal Behari Vajpayee and HD Deve Gowda -- and transitioned into the roles of a diplomat and parliamentarian.

A Padma Bhushan recipient, Dua was known for his affable persona, sharp political insight and unwavering commitment to editorial independence. He commanded respect across the political spectrum.

Born on July 1, 1937, Dua also served as India's ambassador to Denmark (2001-03).

He was nominated a member of the Rajya Sabha (2009-15), where he contributed significantly to debates on foreign affairs and national security.

"Of amiable temperament and uncommon clarity, Dua possessed rare intuition in sensing an evolving event that would make great news at the domestic or international level and was invariably the first to write about it," said former Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra.

"Whenever faced with serious complaints, even abuse hurled on him by political or bureaucratic quarters whom he had editorially indicted for their faults and failings, Dua always maintained his typical quiet and calm till the storm had blown over," Vohra said.

Former Union minister P Chidambaram said he was deeply saddened by the passing away of H K Dua, who he said was an astute observer of current events.

"His writing showed his deep understanding of the social and political realities of the country, and he was a fair commentator. May his soul rest in peace," Chidambaram said.

Another former Union minister, Manish Tewari, said he was sad to learn about Dua's passing away.

"Dua chose to live by his convictions rather than become a lackey of the owners and kowtow to politicians for advertisements," he said.

Tewari also described him as a "very warm human being" and "totally unpretentious".

"He knew how to call a spade a spade," the former minister said.

A former president of the Editors' Guild of India and a steadfast defender of democratic values, Dua also served on the National Security Advisory Board and received honorary doctorates from Punjab and Kurukshetra Universities for his contributions to the Fourth Estate.

Apart from the Padma Bhushan, he received several awards, including the Durga Ratan award and the Bal Gangadhar Tilak award for excellence in journalism. PTI SKC SKC RUK RUK