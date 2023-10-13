Eminent film producer P V Gangadharan passes away

Kozhikode (Ker), Oct 13 (PTI) Eminent businessman-turned film producer and whole-time director of Mathrubhumi daily, P V Gangadharan, who had produced several path-breaking movies including "Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha" and "Angaadi" died in this north Kerala district on Friday, family sources said.

He was 80.

His end came at 6.30 am while undergoing treatment for some ailments at a private hospital here, they said.

Popularly known as 'PVG' in cinema circles, Parayarukandi Vettath Gangadharan was the founder of the well-known production house "Grihalakshmi Productions", which brought out many notable movies, including those of superstar Mammootty and Mohanlal.

Over 20 films were produced under the banner, which won him national and state awards multiple times.

Gangadharan's cinematic contributions have been distinguished with state and national accolades, firmly etching his name in the annals of the industry. He won two national awards and five state awards.

Among the movies produced under the banner of Grihalakshmi Productions, the hits include "Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha," "Angaadi," "Ekalavyan," "Achuvinte Amma", "Kanakkinavu,"Kattathe Kilikkooodu" and "Thooval Kottaram".

In addition to his prolific career in film production, Gangadharan served as the Vice-President of Federation of International Film Producers Associations, a prominent global association of film producers and as the chairman of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation.

Hailing from a prominent business family, Gangadharan also tried his luck in politics since his college days.

After being an activist of the Kerala Students Union (KSU), the student wing of the Congress in Kerala, during the college days, he served as a member of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

He also contested the state Assembly polls from Kozhikode North constituency in 2011.

Condoling Gangadharan's demise, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said his contributions to the media and the cinema industries would be long remembered.

"Heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Sri P.V.Gangadharan, Director, Mathrubhumi, and noted producer of popular as well as National award winning films. His contributions to the media and the cinema industries will be long remembered. May his soul attain Mukti," Khan said in his Facebook post.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recalled Gangadharan as a prominent presence in different fields of social life, including the film industry, media and business for decades.

In his condolence message, Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan said many of the films, produced by Gangadharan, had changed the course of Malayalam cinema.

The films, produced under Grihalakshmi Productions, took the glory of Malayalam films to the national and international level, he said.

The LoP also said Gangadharan's demise was a great loss not only to the film industry but also to the Congress party and him personally.

P V Chandran, the Managing Editor of Mathrubhumi, is the elder brother of the late P V Gangadharan.

Gangadharan is survived by his wife and three children. PTI LGK SS