Eminent flautist Deepak Sarma dies at 57

Guwahati, Nov 3 (PTI) Acclaimed flautist Deepak Sarma died at a hospital in Chennai on Monday after suffering from liver disease for a prolonged period, his family said.

He was 57.

The renowned musician was battling chronic liver disease for the past few years and went to Chennai last month for advanced treatment.

The news of his demise has cast a deep pall of sorrow across Assam's cultural fraternity.

Sarma was a disciple of the legendary flautist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia.

He had collaborated with some of Assam's greatest cultural icons, including Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg.

Sarma has performed not only in India, but also across the world. He has also been part of several Hindi and regional films.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya expressed deep sorrow over Sarma's death.

"Assam has lost a distinguished musician, whose contribution to Indian classical music, particularly in popularising the flute on global platforms, will be remembered for generations," he added.

Sarma's soulful renditions and dedication to the art of music have left an indelible mark on the cultural heritage of the state and the nation, Acharya said.

"His demise is an irreparable loss to the world of music," he added.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he was deeply anguished to learn about the untimely demise of the eminent flautist.

The CM said the flautist has contributed immensely towards Assamese music and popularised flute as a musical instrument.

"My sincere condolences to the bereaved family members and well-wishers. Om Shanti," he added. PTI TR TR ACD