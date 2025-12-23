Eminent Hindi writer, Jnanpith Award winner Vinod Kumar Shukla passes away

Raipur, Dec 23 (PTI) Eminent Hindi writer and Jnanpith Award recipient Vinod Kumar Shukla died on Tuesday evening due to age-related ailments at a government hospital here, his family said. He was 88.

Shukla was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur, on December 2 with breathing difficulties. He breathed his last at 4.48 pm on Tuesday, his son Shashwat Shukla told PTI.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the last rites will be held with state honours on Wednesday.

Shashwat Shukla said his father experienced breathing problems in October and was admitted to a private hospital in Raipur. As his condition improved, he was discharged and continued treatment at home, he said.

However, his health deteriorated suddenly on December 2, after which he was taken to AIIMS-Raipur, he added.

The Jnanpith awardee is survived by his wife, son Shashwat and a daughter.

Born on January 1, 1937, in Rajnandgaon (now in Chhattisgarh), Vinod Kumar Shukla is widely regarded as one of the most distinctive voices in Hindi literature. He authored acclaimed novels such as "Naukar Ki Kameez", "Khilega To Dekhenge", "Deewar Mein Ek Khirkee Rahati Thi" and "Ek Chuppi Jagah".

His work captures the emotions of ordinary people, portraying everyday life, and exploring the intricate realities of society.

Shukla received both of India's most prestigious literary honours: The Sahitya Akademi Award for "Deewar Mein Ek Khirkee Rahati Thi" in 1999, and the 59th Jnanpith Award in November this year, becoming only the 12th Hindi author to earn this distinguished recognition.

The Jnanpith award was presented to him on November 21 at a small ceremony held at his residence.

His novel 'Naukar ki Kameez' was adapted into a film by Mani Kaul. Shukla has also published a poetry collection, Sab Kuch Hona Bacha Rahega, in 1992.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Chhattisgarh on November 1, spoke to the family members of the acclaimed writer and enquired about his health and well-being.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled Shukla's demise, terming it a "great loss to the literary world".

In a post in Hindi on 'X', Shah said the passing of renowned Hindi writer and Jnanpith Award recipient Vinod Kumar Shukla is a great loss to the literary world.

Known for his simple writing style and humble personality, Shukla will always be remembered for his unique literary artistry, he said and extended his deepest condolences to his family, admirers and countless readers.

In a post on X, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Sai said, "The demise of Vinod Kumar Shukla ji has caused an irreparable loss to the state. He enhanced Chhattisgarh's prestige both nationally and internationally." "The Chhattisgarh government, in recognition of his invaluable contributions, has decided to accord him a funeral with full state honours. Heartfelt condolences," he said.

In another statement, Sai expressed deep grief over Shukla's demise and described his death as an irreparable loss to Hindi literature and the cultural consciousness of the state.

"Shukla ji's demise has left a void that cannot be filled. Through timeless works such as 'Naukar Ki Kameez' and 'Deewar Mein Ek Khidki Rehti Thi', Shukla ji endowed ordinary life with extraordinary dignity," the chief minister said.

"His writings were marked by human sensitivity, simplicity and subtle expressions of life, which resonated deeply with generations of readers. His works were not merely literary creations but a vivid expression of human values and life philosophy, he added. PTI TKP MG MAH ABS NSD NSD