Eminent historian GB Mehendale passes away in Pune

Pune, Sep 17 (PTI) Eminent historian and author Gajanan Bhaskar Mehendale, known for his monumental works on Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, passed away in Pune following a heart attack on Wednesday evening, family sources said.

He was 77.

Mehendale, who was unmarried, had devoted over five decades to historical research, earning recognition as an authority on Maratha history, particularly on the life and military campaigns of the 17th century warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

His mortal remains will be kept for public homage at Bharat Itihas Sanshodhak Mandal (BISM) on Thursday morning before the funeral at Vaikunth crematorium.

Author of several acclaimed works in Marathi and English, Mehendale's publications included 'Shivaji: His Life and Times', 'Shivacharitra', 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Zale Nasate Tar', 'Marathyanche Armar' (The Maratha Navy) and 'Tipu as a Warrior.

His writings, referencing thousands of archival sources, continue to be widely cited in academic circles.

With command over Persian, Modi script, French, German and English, he put together linguistic skills with rigorous archival work. He often underlined the need to separate fact from folklore in history writing.

Born on December 19, 1947, Mehendale developed a fascination for history in school. He joined BISM in 1969, which shaped his lifelong engagement with research and military studies. He later completed a master's degree in Defence and Strategic Studies at the Savitribai Phule Pune University.

During the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, Mehendale worked as a correspondent for 'Tarun Bharat', a Marathi newspaper, reporting from both India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh fronts.

He stayed with Mukti Bahini fighters, interviewed Indian Army officers, and later authored an unpublished book on the conflict.

His work included a 1,000-page English volume 'Shivaji: His Life and Times' and a 2,500-page Marathi treatise 'Shri Raja Shivchatrapati', together referencing nearly 7,000 sources. Between 2000 and 2017, he produced a 6,000-page manuscript on the two World Wars, planned in multiple volumes.

Closely associated with the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute, and Deccan College, he also served on the Indian Council of Historical Research and the Maharashtra government's committee on Chhatrapati Shivaji's birth anniversary.

Historian Uday Kulkarni termed his demise a "big loss for Indian and Maratha history." "His monumental works on Shivaji Maharaj will always be referred to as masterpieces. It was a privilege to have known him," Kulkarni added.