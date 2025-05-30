Eminent Kannada poet H S Venkatesha Murthy no more

Bengaluru, May 30 (PTI) Acclaimed Kannada poet and playwright H S Venkatesha Murthy, widely known as HSV, died at a private hospital here on Friday, sources said.

Murthy was 80.

He had been suffering from age-related ailments. He is survived by four sons, they said.

He was a prolific writer, who contributed significantly to Kannada literature as an essayist, playwright, novelist, children's literature author, translator, critic, poet, and film song-story-dialogue writer.

Murthy dedicated more than three decades to teaching at St. Joseph's College in Bengaluru.

Murthy's poetry is well-known in Karnataka and frequently sung in popular sugama sangeeta or Bhavageethe (musical genre in which poetry in the Kannada language is set to music) stages.

He has also penned lyrics for films such as ‘Chinnari Mutha’, ‘America America’ and ‘Kirik Party’ among others. His major plays include Uriya Uyyale, Agnivarna and Manthare.

Murthy is a recipient of many awards and accolades and was the president of the 85th All India Kannada Sahitya Sammelana held in Kalaburagi.

He held a Doctorate of Literature for his research on 'Kannadadalli Kathana Kavanagalu'.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar condoled the poet's death and highlighted how he enriched Kannada literature through his Bhavageethe.

"A heartfelt farewell to the poet of emotions," he said in a post on 'X'.