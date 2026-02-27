Eminent Malayali litterateurs meet PM; express gratitude for renaming Kerala as Keralam

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) A group of eminent Malayali litterateurs on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed gratitude for renaming Kerala as Keralam.

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal of the Kerala government to change the name of the state to Keralam. The cabinet's decision comes ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

"Very happy to receive a group of eminent Malayali litterateurs who came to express their gratitude for renaming Kerala to Keralam. The interaction was extremely insightful and it reflected their passionate commitment to Keralam and Malayalam," Modi wrote on 'X' in posts in English and Malayalam.

President of BJP's Kerala state unit, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, was also present during the meeting. PTI ACB NB