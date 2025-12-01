Eminent nuclear physicist Anil Kakodar to be chief guest of 25th Convocation of SMU

Gangtok, Dec 1 (PTI) Eminent nuclear physicist and former chairman of Atomic Energy Commission of India Anil Kakodar will be the chief guest at the 25th Convocation of Sikkim Manipal University (SMU) here, an official said on Monday.

Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur, who is also the Chancellor of SMU, will preside over the convocation programme to be held on December 3.

At the convocation, a total of 1,075 degrees will be awarded, comprising 670 Bachelor's degrees and 405 Master's degrees. Twenty-one scholars shall be awarded PhD degrees, the official added. PTI COR RG