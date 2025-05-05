Eminent scholar Bashir Ahmed Mayukh passes way in Kota at 99

Kota, May 5 (PTI) Bashir Ahmed Mayukh, a revered scholar and literary luminary known for fostering communal harmony through his writings on Jain Agam Granth, the Vedas, and India's syncretic Ganga-Jamuni Tahajib, passed away here at the age of 99.

According to his son, Firoz Khan Mayukh, he suffered a paralytic attack on Sunday morning and was admitted to a private hospital, where doctors diagnosed a major brain clot and warned of low chances of survival. Despite efforts to treat him, he breathed his last at 2:30 pm. He is survived by two sons and two daughters.

'Shabdragi Mayukh' was his last publication among eight books that he had authored. Born on October 16, 1926, in Chipabarod (now in Baran district), Mayukh received numerous literary honours, the last being the Vishva Hindi Samman, conferred by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Despite being formally educated only up to the middle standard in the British system, Mayukh carved his literary path through self-study, producing an array of acclaimed works.

His writings included Swarn Rekha– a poetic adaptation of Rigvedic mantras, Arhat – based on Jain Agam Granth, Suryabeej – a collection of songs and poems, and Jyotipath – an inclusive poetic synthesis of the Vedas, Quran, Gita, Upanishads, Jain-Buddhist Agams, and Guru Granth Sahib. He also wrote Gumshuda Ki Talash, a cultural essay collection, and Avadu Anhad Naad Sune, a spiritual anthology of poems.

A devout Muslim, he also held a deep reverence for Lord Shiva and built the Mayukheshwar Mahadev Temple in Vigyan Nagar, Kota, 40 years ago. The temple was founded and overseen by Mayukh who visited it every day until later years, Pandit Laxminarayan Goutam, priest of the temple since 1998 told PTI.

Paying tribute to the scholar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla posted on X and said, "The demise of Kota's eminent litterateur Bashir Ahmed 'Mayukh' ji is an irreparable loss for the literary world. He was not only a sensitive writer of Hindi and Urdu literature, but was also a vigilant guard of social consciousness, human values ​​and dignity of language." "His writings made the society think, understand and connect. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense sorrow. Humble tribute," he added.

Former minister Bharat Singh also shared the sentiment and said that he witnessed Mayukh live his life with Gandhian principles and philosophy. PTI COR HIG HIG