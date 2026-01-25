Eminent sculptor, art director Nuruddin Ahmed 'elated' to receive Padma Shri

Guwahati, Jan 25 (PTI) Assam's eminent sculptor and art director Nuruddin Ahmed, whose recent work include the newly inaugurated Batadrava Cultural Project at Borduwa, on Sunday said that he was elated to hear the news of his name in the list of Padma Shri awardees.

Ahmed is among five Padma Shri recipients from Assam, along with former Union minister Kabindra Purkayastha (posthumously), Jogesh Deuri for agriculture, Pokhila Lekthepi and Haricharan Saikia, both for art.

''I have just received the news of winning the award while I was on stage receiving another award from the Asom Natya Sanmilan in Kaliabor'', Ahmed told PTI.

The Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee said that he was ''elated beyond words'' that his contribution to art has been recognised by the Union government.

''I don't work for awards but love my art. The recognition, however, has touched my heart and given me a reason to work harder'', Ahmed said.

He said ''respect and love'' that he has received from the people, and the appreciation for his creations has kept him going for years and this award will also ''motivate me to work on more projects which people hopefully will appreciate''.

Ahmed thanked Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the state and the Union government for the award.

Ahmed has been at the forefront of designing and executing various cultural projects in the state, including the state tableau at the Republic Day parades, set productions for various mobile theatre, stage designing for amateur and professional theatre and also for films.

Sixty-eight-year-old Ahmed was born in Sathikuchi village of Assam's Nalbari district and had received training in J.J. College of Arts in Mumbai for a short period.

He later studied the application of modern technology in sculpture at the Lalit Kala Akademi at its Garhi studio.

He also received a diploma in puppetry from the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training and started his artistic career with puppetry, but his inquisitiveness took him not only to mobile theatre, but he also carved out a niche in the field of ambience design.

Ahmed has attended and conducted a number of workshops on puppetry, drama, Ankia Bhaona, painting, sculpture, costume and property.

Ahmed received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for the year 2017 for his contribution to stagecraft in Indian theatre.

The artist is also famed for creating unique Durga idols during the annual festival, gates of revered institutions, cultural and art pavilions of the state government at various exhibitions across the country and his most recent creation of the various structures of the redevelopment project of Vaishnava saint Srimanta Sankardeva's birthplace won wide accolades.