Eminent writer Leelavathi faces online backlash over Gaza remarks

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 16 (PTI) Eminent Malayalam writer and literary critic M Leelavathi faced online criticism over her remarks expressing sympathy for children in Gaza, but received backing from both the Left and the Congress parties.

Reacting to the criticism, the 98-year-old academic said on Tuesday that she bore no enmity towards anyone and regarded all children in the world as equal.

Leelavathi, popularly known as Leelavathi Teacher, recently said she did not wish to celebrate her birthday, asking how she could enjoy food while seeing the children of Gaza starving.

Her remarks did not go well with a section of netizens, allegedly from right-wing groups, who vehemently trolled and criticised the veteran writer on social media.

The critics questioned whether Leelavathi failed to see the plight of children in other parts of the world and why she had remained silent about that.

Speaking to a television channel, the academic said she bore no enmity towards anyone who hated her, and that all children, wherever they were in the world, were equal to her.

"I look at them through a mother's eyes... There is no background of religion, caste or colour attached to that," Leelavathi said.

People from various walks of life came out in support of her against the cyberattack.

Senior CPI(M) leader and General Education Minister V Sivankutty strongly condemned the incident, saying it called into question the virtue and cultural ethos of Keralites.

Sharing similar views, prominent writer C Radhakrishnan said such an online attack should not have happened to anyone.

Congress leader and KPCC general secretary Pazhakulam Madhu has urged the authorities to take stringent legal action over the cyber attack against the veteran writer and to provide her with adequate protection.

He also sent a letter to the state police chief demanding that a case be registered in this regard and that the online attacks be investigated by a special investigation team. PTI LGK KH