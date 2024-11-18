Emojis, stars assess children's performance in Kochi schools

Kochi (Kerala), Nov 18 (PTI) Gone are the days when progress cards and grades measured student performance. Instead, emojis and stars will now be used to assess studies of children in their early education stages.

Emojis and stars have already replaced marks or grades for Pre-KG to Class 2 students in many CBSE schools in Kochi, according to school authorities.

Starting this academic year, many schools in Kochi have introduced a system of awarding emojis and stars to students from kindergarten to Class 2.

This new programme focuses on evaluating children based on their activities, moving away from the written exams.

Traditionally, students receive marks or grades for their performance.

"Imagine the added excitement if these were replaced with emojis like clapping hands, a star, or even a trophy. Such visual cues can have a strong impact, making the feedback more memorable and motivating for students," said a teacher with a CBSE school in Kochi.

She added that the new evaluation system has received positive feedback.

"Early intervention can help develop social skills in students from a young age while also alleviating the pressure of performance and grades, and this is the highlight of the new system," she said.

T P Ibrahim Khan, president of the CBSE Management Association, also stated, "This will enhance the students' skills." According to him, the new system focuses on developing skills like communication, active learning, and overall health and well-being. "This is part of the New Education Policy (NEP)," Khan claimed.

The pre-kindergarten and two kindergartens, Class 1 and Class 2, have been included in the foundation stage in the policy, he added.

Hence, a pattern has been stipulated for these classes, he said.

According to Khan, going to school wearing a star on his/her uniform will definitely make a student proud. However, he added that CBSE has not been officially directed to implement the system in all schools so far.

To facilitate a smooth transition, schools held meetings for teachers and developed integrated assessments, said school authorities. PTI ARM ARM KH