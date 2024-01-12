Emotional issues being 'misused' politically, attention being diverted from real issues: Rahul

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said emotional issues are being "misused" politically and attention is being diverted from real issues, in a "betrayal" of the people of the country.

In a post in Hindi on X on National Youth Day, Gandhi stressed the need to remember the thoughts of Swami Vivekananda, who regarded the energy of the youth the basis of a prosperous country and service of those suffering and the poor as the greatest penance.

"The youth will have to think about what will be the identity of the India of our dreams? Quality of life or just emotions? The youth raising provocative slogans or the employed youth? Love or hate?" Gandhi said.

"Today, emotional issues are being misused politically by diverting attention from the real issues, which is a betrayal of the people of the country," the former Congress chief said.

Amid rising unemployment and inflation, the youth and the poor are being burdened with the suffering of striving for education, earning a living and medical assistance, while the government is celebrating it by calling it 'Amrit Kaal', Gandhi said.

"The emperor, intoxicated on the arrogance of power, is far detached from ground reality," he said.

"That is why, to keep the flame of justice burning in this storm of injustice, crores of young 'nyay yodhas' are joining me in this struggle, taking inspiration from the teachings of Swami Vivekananda ji, till they get their right to justice. Truth will prevail, justice will prevail!" Gandhi said.

Gandhi is starting the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur on January 14 that will cover a total of 6,700 km through 15 states and end in Maharashtra. PTI ASK SMN