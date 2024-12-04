Emotional Justice Manmohan bids goodbye to Delhi HC, to take oath as SC judge Dec 5

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) "Aanewala pal jaanewala hai (fleeting moments)," the famous lines of renowned writer Gulzar found a mention in the departing words of Delhi High Court Chief Justice Manmohan before he emarks on a new journey in the Supreme Court.

Advertisment

CJ Manmohan was elevated as a judge to the top court after the Supreme Court collegium recommended his name recently. His oath is scheduled on December 5.

In a courtroom packed with lawyers, former judges, his own family members -- all in attendance to bid him farewell -- an emotional CJ Manmohan reflected on his experiences from the bench, he held for over 6,000 days, making him one of the longest serving high court judges.

The revelation came in the form of additional solicitor general Chetan Sharma's tribute to the judge, jesting the "Delhi boy" was the longest serving judge of the high court with a tenure of 6,142 days.

Advertisment

CJ Manmohan in his farewell speech, said administering justice was not just about delivering verdicts, but understanding the human stories behind each case, about empathy, about compassion.

"Justice has been and continues to be a constant endeavor and while serving on the bench, I have always tried to ensure that public faith in the judicial system is increased," he shared.

He continued, "After all, the real efficacy and credibility of a judicial system is measured by the public faith that it enjoys. I cannot say whether I have succeeded in achieving the same and honestly that judgment never lies with the judge, but I can say with certainty that I have felt a great sense of satisfaction in serving the cause of justice to the best of my ability." With his eyes welling up, CJ Manmohan thanked his family for its support, underscoring one of the biggest human failings was the inability to express emotions to the closest people.

Advertisment

He shared the most memorable days as a judge were those when he had managed to bring a smile on the face of a litigant, with the high court giving him such days aplenty and memories for a lifetime.

"As I proceed to the Supreme Court, I can confidently say that this court shall always hold a special place in my life. The experiences and learnings of this court shall continue to guide me in the journey that lies ahead," he said.

Justice Manmohan is the son of late Jagmohan, a famous bureaucrat-turned politician who also served as the Governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

Advertisment

The judge, who was scheduled to demit office on December 16 on turning 62, said he witnessed the transformative power of law and saw it heal wounds, right wrongs and restore faith.

The retirement age of top court judges is 65 years, while high court judges demit office at 62.

Justice Manmohan was appointed as a judge of the Delhi High Court on March 13, 2008, and became its chief justice on September 29, 2024.

Advertisment

He was appointed as its acting chief justice on November 9, 2023.

During his tenure as the head of the high court, Justice Manmohan dealt with several civic issues like encroachment -- especially along River Yamuna, waterlogging, infrastructure, payment of salaries to MCD employees, cleanliness in dairies.

Notably, in September, he tasked the AIIMS director with the responsibility of implementing the recommendation of an expert committee under Dr S K Sarin on improving medical services in Delhi government-run hospitals.

Advertisment

Justice Manmohan, on several occasions, expressed his anguish over the "bitter" fight within the city's health department and called for a more collaborative approach.

In March, his bench dismissed a PIL seeking removal of then Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the post following his arrest in the excise policy-linked money laundering case but subsequently underscored that the AAP leader's "personal decision" to continue should not result in violation of fundamental rights of students who were awaiting supply of books in MCD schools.

Following the death of three civil services aspirants by drowning at the basement of a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar, Justice Manmohan's bench transferred the probe from Delhi Police to the CBI.

Advertisment

He had then said that it was time that Delhi's administrative, financial and physical infrastructure, which was outdated, was relooked at.

Recently, he halted the counting of votes in DUSU elections until the candidates ensured that public and private property defaced during the campaign was cleaned.

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, his bench held that children from poor families were entitled to gadgets and internet for attending online classes.

In 2018, Justice Manmohan dismissed Centre's plea challenging Vodafone's move to initiate two international arbitrations against India in connection with a tax demand of Rs 11,000 crore under a retrospective law of 2012.

In 2016, he ruled in favour of only the mother's name being sufficient for applying for a passport.

Justice Manmohan, who was then a senior advocate, was appointed as an additional judge of Delhi High Court on March 13, 2008 and made a permanent judge on December 17, 2009. PTI SKV ADS AMK