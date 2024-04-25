Emotional reunion between Nimisha Priya and mother in Yemen prison after over 11 years

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 25 (PTI) It was an emotional reunion between Nimisha Priya, who is on a death row in Yemen for killing a Yemeni national, and her mother who met her daughter in a Yemeni prison on April 24 after over 11 years.

After meeting her daughter and spending a few hours with her in prison, the mother, Prema Kumari, in a video message said she was not sure she would be able to see Priya.

"However, my fears were misplaced. I got to meet her. The moment she saw me, she came running to me, calling me mummy and hugged me. We both cried," Kumari said.

She said that Priya told her not to cry and to be happy and that everything will work out fine.

"Then she too started crying. We hugged each other and cried. I was seeing her after so many years. The last time I saw her was when I married her off," Kumari said.

She said the two of them spent a few hours together in the prison and had food together.

"There are women of all ages in the prison, and for them, Nimisha is an essential part of their lives. They all came and hugged and kissed me," she said.

Kumari said thanks to God's mercy and the kindness of the Yemeni government, her daughter was fine.

Her visit to the Arab nation was facilitated by the Save Nimisha Priya international council.

Kumari was allowed to go to Yemen by the Delhi High Court in December last year to negotiate about blood money with the victim's family and save her daughter from the gallows.

The permission came on a plea moved by her in the High Court for being allowed to go to the West Asian country.

Yemen's Supreme Court had on November 13 last year dismissed the appeal of Nimisha Priya, who was working as a nurse in the west Asian country, against her death sentence.

The Supreme Court in Yemen had reportedly also given her a last option of escaping the gallows by securing a pardon from the victim's family after paying blood money.

Priya has been convicted of murdering Talal Abdo Mahdi, who died in July 2017, after she injected him with sedatives in order to get back her passport from his possession.

It was alleged that Priya administered him sedatives so she could take back her passport while he was unconscious but he died of an overdose. PTI HMP HMP SS