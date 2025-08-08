Empanelled hospitals not participating in IMA's call for Ayushman services suspension: Haryana govt

Chandigarh, Aug 8 (PTI) A day after Haryana chapter of the Indian Medical Association announced the suspension of Ayushman Bharat scheme services, a government statement on Friday claimed that several empanelled hospitals have conveyed that they are not participating in the IMA's call.

The Haryana chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Thursday announced the suspension of Ayushman Bharat scheme services in the state over the issue of pending dues of empanelled hospitals despite an assurance from the state government to release the payments at the earliest.

In Haryana, the IMA represents nearly 650 private hospitals empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), a flagship scheme of the Modi government that provides a health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care.

A state government statement here on Friday said that the State Health Authority (SHA) Haryana has informed that pre-authorization claims amounting to Rs 2.5 crore were received from empanelled private hospitals across all districts of the state on August 7.

"In addition, several empanelled hospitals have conveyed that they are not participating in the Indian Medical Association's call to withdraw services under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY)," the statement said.

It said payments of the private empanelled hospitals up to the first week of May 2025 have been cleared.

The State Health Authority (SHA), Haryana remains in regular contact with all empanelled hospitals through District Implementation Units and other channels, it said.

Empanelled hospitals across Haryana have been reassured that all pending payments will be cleared at the earliest.

The SHA affirms that all payments to empanelled hospitals are being processed and released in accordance with the FIFO (First-In-First-Out) methodology. All pending dues will be cleared in a timely and systematic manner, it asid.

"SHA Haryana has not received any grievances related to refusal of treatment to any Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries across any grievance portals, including the 'CM Window' and 'Jan Samvad portals', social media platforms/SMGT portal, CPGRAMs and CGRMS portals managed by the Government of India or through emails or other channels," the government statement further said.

It said the SHA maintains that there is no valid reason for the withdrawal or disruption of services as all demands/issues have been addressed effectively.

"Any complaints or grievances regarding denial of treatment or imposition of charges on Ayushman beneficiaries will be dealt with strictly as per the guidelines issued by the National Health Authority (NHA) and the SHA," it said.

The authorities have also considered and addressed several genuine demands from the IMA and empanelled hospitals, including the inclusion of IMA and hospital representatives in the State Empanelment Committee, State Grievance Redressal Committee and District Grievance Redressal Committees, it said.

The SHA remains committed to ensuring the smooth functioning of the scheme and safeguarding the welfare of all beneficiaries.

Notably, the Haryana chapter of IMA had earlier warned that the private hospitals would stop treatment under the scheme from August 7 if pending dues were not cleared. After talks with IMA representatives on Wednesday, Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Haryana, Sudhir Rajpal had appealed to them to reconsider their decision.

IMA's Haryana secretary Dhirender K Soni said on Thursday that the state government has failed to clear the reimbursement of private hospitals.

"The government itself admits that Rs 490 crore in dues are pending. By the time they will disperse this amount, the pendency will keep on increasing," Soni had said.

Soni had said that talks were held on Wednesday with senior state government officials, but it did not yield the desired outcome.

After the meeting, the Haryana chapter of IMA held a virtual meeting with the private empanelled hospitals under the Ayushman scheme and later it was decided to suspend the services from midnight (beginning August 7), he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Haryana government had said that the claims of empanelled hospitals under the Ayushman Bharat scheme are being settled.

During the financial year 2025-26, up to July 16, Rs 240.63 crore has been received from the state and central governments and fully utilised for the settlement of eligible claims, the state government had maintained. PTI SUN NB NB