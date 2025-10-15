Empathy, collaboration remain key pillars to success: ISRO chief to BIT students

Ranchi, Oct 15 (PTI) The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman V Narayanan on Wednesday urged students to remember that empathy, collaboration and purpose remain the key pillars to success.

Addressing the 35th convocation of the Birla Institute of Technology (BIT), Mesra, as the chief guest, Narayanan said a person who uses imagination and creativity will overpower the one who has more resources.

"As you embark on your professional journey, it is important to remember that empathy, collaboration, and purpose remain the key pillars to success.

"Let your actions echo the values and knowledge you have gained in this prestigious institution to transform lives and address the pressing challenges of the globe. Congratulations and a rewarding future awaits you with endless opportunities," he said.

Narayanan urged students to dream and aim for greater things, set high targets, and work for it.

"The intellectual education influences the mind, whereas the value based education influences the heart. A person with high academic record with intellectual education and bankrupt value based education is of no use to the society," he said.

BIT Mesra's 35th Convocation witnessed the awarding of degrees to 1,000 undergraduate students, 320 postgraduates, 75 PhD scholars, and 65 diploma holders. Additionally, top-performing students received gold medals for consistent academic brilliance.

"Convocation marks not just the close of an academic journey but the beginning of a lifelong pursuit of curiosity and innovation. The world today calls for leaders who can think with clarity, act with integrity and build with purpose," said CK Birla, Chancellor, BIT Mesra.

"I am confident that the graduates of BIT Mesra will stand at the forefront of this transformation, using knowledge and imagination to shape a future that is both progressive and inclusive," said Birla, also Chairman of the CK Birla Group.

The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof Indranil Manna, presented the annual activity report, underlining BIT Mesra's key accomplishments in research, innovation, and global collaborations.

His address emphasised the institute's commitment to setting new benchmarks and fostering industry leaders and future-ready professionals.

"At BIT Mesra, we firmly believe that education is not merely about gaining knowledge but cultivating vision, integrity, and determination to lead. As our graduates step into the professional world, I am confident that they will continue to bring meaningful change across industries and communities," said Manna. PTI NAM NN