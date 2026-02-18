Emphatic win in municipal polls shot in the arm for Cong govt, say analysts

Hyderabad, Feb 18 (PTI) The resounding victory of Congress in the recent municipal elections in Telangana is a shot in the arm for the ruling party and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, and the poll outcome sounds caution to main opposition BRS, analysts said on Wednesday.

Of the 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations where elections were held on February 11, Congress bagged mayoral posts in five municipal city civic bodies and 89 municipalities.

BRS won 18 municipalities, while BJP secured Karimnagar municipal corporation and emerged as the single largest party in Nizamabad.

Political analyst Telakapalli Ravi said Telangana is a silver lining for Congress in the country following the decisive win in municipal elections as an unending power struggle is witnessed in neighbouring Karnataka where Congress is in power.

He felt that the consolidation of Revanth Reddy's leadership following Congress wins in 2023 assembly polls, 2024 Lok Sabha elections, two assembly bypolls and the recent Gram Panchayat elections, besides the government's welfare and development programmes helped Congress win the polls.

"This urban sweep, with over 73 per cent voter turnout, underscores public endorsement of chief minister Revanth Reddy's welfare schemes and infrastructure promises, marking a sharp turnaround from Congress's 2021 urban drubbing," said C R Sukumar, senior journalist-turned-advocate.

Ravi said the relentless attack on the CM by BRS actually seem to be turning in favour of Revanth Reddy.

He opined that BRS no longer enjoys the special recognition it had about 10 years ago on the back of Telangana statehood agitation.

The suspension of former MP and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter of K Kavitha from BRS and her subsequent attack on the party had some impact. BJP has made gains at the cost of BRS, he said.

BRS must reinvent to stem erosion, while BJP's gains hint at a tri-polar contest, potentially fragmenting anti-Congress votes. BJP's victories in key corporations like Karimnagar position it as a viable third force, Sukumar said.

Ravi, however, said much is at stake for all the parties in the upcoming civic body elections in Hyderabad which has been recently trifurcated as Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Cyberabad Municipal Corporation and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation. PTI SJR SJR SA