'Empire Building': Book examines colonialism's contribution to buildings in India

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) An upcoming book, "Empire Building: The Construction of British India", is a new account of the East India Company's impact on India, focusing on how it changed the subcontinent's built environment in the context of defence, urbanisation and infrastructural development.

Examining these initiatives through a lens of 'political building' (using Indian contractors and labourers), the book, written by historian Rosie Llewellyn-Jones, claims that everything, including railways, docks, municipal buildings, hotels, barracks, cemeteries, statues and canals, that the British erected made a "political statement", even if unconsciously.

"This book seeks to bring a practical context to recent narrative accounts of the East Indian Company; to examine its physical structures and infrastructures, and its motives for construction; and most importantly to visualise what British India looked like before 1860," writes the author in the book published by Penguin Random House India (PRHI).

From military engineers and cartography to imported raw metals and steam power, Llewellyn-Jones considers the social and environmental changes "wrought by colonialism".

The book, according to the publishers, is concerned "less with architectural styles, more with subtle infiltration into the minds of those who saw and used these structures".

It also assesses Indian responses to the changing landscape.

"Stepping aside from ongoing colonialism debates, this is a fascinating account of India’s physical transformation during the Company period," said the publishers.

Llewellyn-Jones previous books include "The Last King in India" and "Lucknow 1857".

The book, priced at Rs 799, is scheduled to release on August 21.