Employ innovative means, methods to enhance state revenue: Andhra CM tells officials

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 4 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday directed officials to employ innovative means and methods to enhance the state's revenue.

Noting that revenue-generating departments must deliver top performance, Naidu said this is key to reviving the state, which reached its financial nadir during the previous YSRCP regime.

"We have to take efficient measures to lift the state from financial difficulties. Ordinary performance and mediocre goals will not yield results. You must work with innovative ideas," said Naidu in an official press release.

Embracing technology, he advised officials to address any faults in the revenue-generating streams to enhance income for the state.

Further, Naidu said there should be no tax evasion in the state but suggested to the officials that businessmen should not be subjected to harassment.

For central funds, Naidu said he is in constant talks, noting that he recently spent nearly two hours with the 16th Finance Commission chairman Arvind Pangaria to elaborate on Andhra Pradesh’s situation.

Meanwhile, officials informed the CM that the state's revenue for fiscal 2024-25 could exceed Rs 1.02 lakh crore.