Employ local youths in Marathwada Rail Coach Factory: Latur outfits in memorandum to collector

Latur, Nov 3 (PTI) Several outfits on Monday submitted a memorandum to the Latur collector seeking jobs for local youths in the Marathwada Rail Coach Factory here.

They alleged neglect of local candidates in the factory's recruitment process. Marathwada Rail Coach Factory was set up by Indian Railways and is operated by private firm Kinet Railway Solutions Limited as part of a seven-year joint agreement.

In the memorandum, these outfits claimed 150 persons have been recruited in the last one-and-half years, of which most are from Gujarat, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and south India. Just about 8-10 are from Latur, they alleged.

This is defeating the Central government's stated purpose of setting up the factory in Latur to boost local employment and entrepreneurship in the Marathwada region. PTI COR BNM