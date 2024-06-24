Employee, 2 more held for robbery in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, Jun 24 (PTI) Three people were arrested in connection with a robbery that took place at a gold testing lab at Sarafa Bazaar here, police said on Monday.

A man on Sunday robbed Rs 23 lakh cash, pieces of one kg of gold and seven kg of silver from an employee of Sri Nath Tunch Gold Testing Lab at knife point, said police.

Senior Superintendent of Police Surendra Lamba told reporters here that the robbery had been reported by Khushal Bhikaji Savalo, an employee of the lab.

When he arrived at the shop, Savalo found another employee, Yogesh Yadav, lying on the floor with his mouth covered and hands and feet tied with adhesive tape.

After freeing Yadav, he learned about the robbery, the SSP said.

Yadav later identified one of the robbers from CCTV footage retrieved from various parts of the city. He also said the robbers snatched his phone too.

However, police made Yadav a suspect in the matter since he bore no marks of scuffle.

When he was questioned hard, Yadav confessed to orchestrating the robbery with his friend Krishna Kapoor and Kapoor's father, Sandeep Kapoor, both from Karnal.

Police arrested Krishna and Sandeep from Karnal Sunday night and recovered 800 grams of gold, 2.5 kilograms of silver, and Rs 22.50 lakh in cash from their possession. PTI COR CHS VN VN