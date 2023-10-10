Employee among 3 held for theft at e-commerce facility in Noida

Noida, Oct 10 (PTI) The Noida Police on Tuesday said it has arrested three people in connection with the theft of more than Rs 4 lakh in cash and nine delivery consignments from an e-commerce company's facility here.

Advertisment

Among those arrested is an employee of the e-commerce site who worked as the cashier and team leader at the facility located in sector 57, the police said.

An FIR in connection with the theft that took place on October 1 was lodged at the Sector 58 police station on October 5, they said.

In the FIR, a company official claimed that two men wearing helmets were seen in CCTV footage at the facility on the night of October 1 and suspected their role in the crime. The official also suspected the role of an insider in the job, saying the safe containing the cash was opened using a pass code.

Advertisment

"Investigation was taken up, leading to the arrest of three persons -- Shikesh Kumar (25), Ravindra Yadav (23) and Ankit Kumar (23)," a police spokesperson said.

Shikesh Kumar worked as the cashier and team leader at the facility and he confessed to his role in the theft, the official said.

He also said that he roped in his friends Yadav and Ankit Kumar for the job, the police official added.

The investigation also revealed that Shikesh Kumar, along with some of his colleagues, left the facility at 9:30 pm on the day of the incident. The employees on the night shift reached the site after about an hour and found the shutter of the facility open. The safe in which the cash was kept was also wide open and empty, the police said.

They said the theft was planned on a Sunday night because the amount of cash kept at the facility would usually be larger on weekends. PTI KIS RC