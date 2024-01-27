Employee dies in blast at Ordnance Factory Bhandara in Maharashtra

Bhandara, Jan 27 (PTI) An employee was killed in a blast that occurred on the premises of the Ordnance Factory Bhandara in Maharashtra on Saturday morning, officials said.

The incident took place around 8 am, they said.

The deceased was identified as 52-year-old Avinash Meshram, the officials said.

Meshram was working in the first shift of the day when the blast took place. He was alone in his department at that time, they said.

Further information is awaited.

The factory's general manager could not be contacted. PTI COR CLS VT NP