Employee injured in firing at petrol pump in Delhi's Gokulpuri

New Delhi: An employee at a petrol pump was injured in a firing incident in northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri area, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night when four men came on two motorcycles and one of them opened fire at the petrol pump's office area.

The shooter was also caught in the CCTV camera installed at the petrol pump.

Ansul Rathi, who works as a supervisor, was injured due to glass shrapnel inflicted in his abdomen, a senior police officer said.

He was taken to the GTB hospital where his condition is out of danger.

"Initial inquiry revealed that four persons on two bikes came at the petrol pump and one of the pillion rider fired 16 rounds at office cabin from outside and then one bike fled towards Gokulpuri and other towards Loni Gol chakkar," the officer said.

It is suspected that the firing took place following pump owner Harish Chaudhary's previous enmity with some persons, the officer said, adding further probe is underway.