Employee killed in blast at Ordnance Factory Bhandara in Maharashtra

Bhandara, Jan 27 (PTI) A 52-year old employee of the Ordnance Factory Bhandara in Maharashtra was killed in a blast that occurred there on Saturday morning while he was on duty, officials said.

Advertisment

The factory is located at Jawaharnagar on the outskirts of Bhandara city. Following the incident, its authorities have formed a three-member probe committee, they said.

Police identified the deceased as 52-year-old Avinash Meshram, but what exactly led to the blast was not clear yet.

"A sound of blast was heard at 8.15 am from the HEX department of the Ordnance Factory Bhandara. The employees from the nearby departments ran towards that department after hearing the blast sound and found Avinash Meshram lying motionless," a release issued by the factory spokesperson said.

Advertisment

He was immediately rushed to the factory hospital, where he was declared dead, it said.

The reason that led to the incident is not known yet and a three-member committee has been formed to investigate it, the release said.

The factory authorities have started the necessary action to give the compensation and pension to the family of the deceased, it added.

Advertisment

Talking to PTI, Bhandara Superintendent of Police Lohit Matani said Meshram was making some wires used for detonating explosives when the mishap occurred in a building on the factory premises.

Assistant inspector of Jawaharnagar police station Sudhir Borkute said the deceased hailed from Gondia district.

"On the basis of information received so far, an accidental death report has been filed in this connection," he said.

Bhandara district collector Yogesh Kumbhejkar said a senior official of the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health was visiting the blast site.

The body of the deceased was sent to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem, he said. PTI COR CLS ZA VT NP